UN urges Bangladesh to ensure protection of minorities

The United Nations has called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the protection of minorities in the country.

"Recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh fueled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop," the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

Mia Seppo called upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerance in Bangladesh.

"We call upon the Government to ensure the protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant Bangladesh," she added.

On Wednesday (13 October), a reported besmirching of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla. The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.

Violence broke out in some districts in the country after the reported desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla, prompting the government to deploy Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members in 22 districts to fend off further trouble.

Five people were killed in clashes, several idols and puja mandaps were vandalised, and some homes of Hindus were torched by mob in few districts over the past three days.