UN will continue to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: Mia Seppo

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator here Mia Seppo said her organisation would provide continuous support to Bangladesh on Rohingya issue as she paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence.

"We will continue to support Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue," she said.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said Rohingyas were sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, but they (Rohingya) are now creating social problems.

The premier said," The Rohingyas should return to their country."

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said that the non-government organisation (NGOs) which are working in Bangladesh can do their parts for the Rohingyas in their homeland.

During the meeting, they have also discussed Covid-19, climate change and women empowerment.

About women empowerment, the prime minister said that women participation was ensured in every government job particularly in the armed forces and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and in the socio-political arena.

On climate issues, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League said that her party and its associate bodies have been conducting a campaign of planting trees in large numbers alongside the government to protect the environment.

Mia Seppo expressed her satisfaction over her stay in Bangladesh saying that she had a very good collaboration with the government.

Ambassador at Large Md Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.