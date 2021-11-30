UN will continue to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: Mia Seppo

Rohingya Crisis

BSS
30 November, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

UN will continue to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: Mia Seppo

BSS
30 November, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:13 pm
UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo. Photo: Collected
UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo. Photo: Collected

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator here Mia Seppo said her organisation would provide continuous support to Bangladesh on Rohingya issue as she paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence.

"We will continue to support Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue," she said.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said Rohingyas were sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, but they (Rohingya) are now creating social problems.

The premier said," The Rohingyas should return to their country."

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said that the non-government organisation (NGOs) which are working in Bangladesh can do their parts for the Rohingyas in their homeland.

During the meeting, they have also discussed Covid-19, climate change and women empowerment.

About women empowerment, the prime minister said that women participation was ensured in every government job particularly in the armed forces and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and in the socio-political arena.

On climate issues, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League said that her party and its associate bodies have been conducting a campaign of planting trees in large numbers alongside the government to protect the environment.

Mia Seppo expressed her satisfaction over her stay in Bangladesh saying that she had a very good collaboration with the government.

Ambassador at Large Md Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.

Top News

Mia Seppo / UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo / Ambassador Mia Seppo / Rohingya Crisis / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

5h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

6h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

6h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

1d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

1d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says