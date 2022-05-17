Army chief talks military education with UK defence college delegation
Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday discussed various issues related to military education with a visiting delegation from the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), United Kingdom.
Deputy Commandant of RCDS Air Vice-Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe was present as the team representative during the courtesy call on the army chief, at the Army Headquarters, said an ispr release.
The army chief organised a dinner at Dhaka Cantonment which was attended by Javed Patel, acting British High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Embassy in Bangladesh, among other senior officials.
Also present were senior officials from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force, enior officials from the Foreign Service Academy, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Brac.
The 20-member delegation arrived in Dhaka on 14 May and are set to leave for India by 21 May.