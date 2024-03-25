Bhutanese King at PMO to hold delegation-level meeting with PM Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 01:36 pm

Three new MoUs will be signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan while another MoU on cultural exchange will be renewed

File Photo of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck: Collected
File Photo of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck: Collected

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reached the Prime Minister's office (PMO) this afternoon to hold a delegation-level meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They will also have a one-to-one meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed the king with a bouquet.

The Bhutanese King arrived in Dhaka this morning on a four-day state visit to attend a series of programmes including Independence Day celebrations.

This is the first state visit by any foreign dignitary since the formation of the new government after the 7 January national election.

Three new MoUs will be signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan while another MoU on cultural exchange will be renewed.

The Bhutanese King and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will witness the signing of the MoUs.

