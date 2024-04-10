Thai military step up patrols along Myanmar border as clashes continue

Asia

Reuters
10 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 06:02 pm

Related News

Thai military step up patrols along Myanmar border as clashes continue

Several Thai army vehicles, equipped with roof-mounted machine guns, patrolled the streets of Mae Sot, even as the sound of explosions and heavy fighting rang out from across the border in Myawaddy, four local residents said.

Reuters
10 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 06:02 pm
A Thai soldier sits in front of the blockage of a road leading to the Thailand-Myanmar border where the fighting between the Myanmar army and ethnic minority rebels still continues in Mae Sot district, Tak province, Thailand, December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
A Thai soldier sits in front of the blockage of a road leading to the Thailand-Myanmar border where the fighting between the Myanmar army and ethnic minority rebels still continues in Mae Sot district, Tak province, Thailand, December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand's military tightened security on Wednesday along a western border town adjoining Myanmar, where anti-junta rebels continued to clash with a weakened military that has suffered a string of defeats in frontier areas.

Several Thai army vehicles, equipped with roof-mounted machine guns, patrolled the streets of Mae Sot, even as the sound of explosions and heavy fighting rang out from across the border in Myawaddy, four local residents said.

"Security in the town is tighter than before. My neighbour was checked by Thai soldiers when she went near the border area," a Myanmar citizen sheltering in Mae Sot said, declining to be named.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The soldiers are patrolling along the border, checking everyone."

Two Thai military commanders told local media that fighting was ongoing around Myawaddy, a strategically vital trading outpost that was attacked by the Karen National Union (KNU) and allied anti-junta groups.

In a statement last week, the KNU said its troops had attacked a junta camp near Myawaddy, forcing some 600 security personnel and their families to surrender.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a call from Reuters seeking comment.

At least 2,000 people have been displaced within Myanmar by the latest round of fighting between the rebels and the military, according to civil society group Karen Peace Support Network.

Myanmar's military, which took power in a 2021 coup after deposing an elected civilian government, has faced a series of setbacks against a loose alliance of ethnic rebel groups and a civilian militia movement.

Junta troops have already lost control of swathes of territory along Myanmar's borders with Bangladesh, China and India, with the military now facing its biggest test since first taking control of the former British colony in 1962.

The well-armed military has also depleted most of its battalions to below their recommended troop level following months of relentless fighting, and is now pushing a conscription law to recruit more soldiers.

Top News

thailand / Myanmar / Military

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

21h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

7m | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos