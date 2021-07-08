Army Chief Shafiuddin inaugurates ‘Tree Plantation Programme -2021’

Chief of Army Staff SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday inaugurated the Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Programme 2021.

The army chief inaugurated the programme at all cantonments, DOHSs and Jolshiri Residential Project at a time through planting a sapling of Cassia Javanica in Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Line area of Dhaka Cantonment, reads a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

The theme of this year's tree plantation campaign is "Planting Trees in Mujib Year, Sowing Dreams of Golden Bangla."

In the tree planting campaign-2021, various types of saplings including beautifying trees, fruit, forest and medicinal species will be planted.

The tree plantation campaign will be implemented at all cantonments, training institutions and firing rays, DOHSs and Jolshiri Abashon Projects till 15 August.

A total of two lakh saplings will be planted this year on behalf of the Bangladesh Army, read the ISPR press statement.