758 new recruits sworn in at army chief's parade in Khagrachhari

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 10:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 758 new army personnel took the oath today at the "Chief Parade Recruit-2024" in Dighinala, Khagrachhari, following 36 weeks of intensive basic training.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, Commander of the Army's 24th Infantry Division and Chittagong Area, urged the recruits to uphold their sacred duty to defend the nation's independence and sovereignty, according to a press release.

The Chief of Army Staff spoke at the ceremony held at the Formation Ad Hoc Recruit Training Center. 

The new soldiers joined the infantry regiment through a disciplined and impressive parade, symbolizing their commitment to serving the nation and fulfilling their entrusted duties.

During the event, the chief guest awarded mementos to six recruits who displayed exceptional skills in various areas during their training. The ceremony was attended by Khagrachhari Region Commander Brigadier General Sharif Md Aman Hasan, along with senior military and civilian officials.

Family members of the new recruits, JCOs, other ranks, invited guests, and the recruits themselves enjoyed the grand parade, celebrating the soldiers' achievements and the beginning of their service journey.

