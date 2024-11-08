Deputy commander of US Indo-Pacific Command calls on arrmy chief

A five-member delegation led by Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Lt Gen Joshua M Rudd paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-Uz-Zaman at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka today (8 November).

During the meeting, they discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and explored various areas of cooperation for future progress, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During this visit, discussions focused on strengthening mutual cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, enhancing professional skills, and collaborating on humanitarian assistance and disaster management (HADR) efforts.

Additionally, the delegation took part in a briefing on HADR organized by the Army Headquarters, where they explored the challenges and capabilities involved in responding to natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific region. The discussions emphasized disaster preparedness, capacity-building initiatives, and joint efforts for rapid recovery in times of crisis.

This visit is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States, fostering closer cooperation to address regional security and humanitarian challenges, ISPR added.