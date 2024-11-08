Deputy commander of US Indo-Pacific Command calls on arrmy chief

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:41 pm

Related News

Deputy commander of US Indo-Pacific Command calls on arrmy chief

They discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and explored various areas of cooperation for future progress

UNB
08 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:41 pm
A US delegation led by Lt Gen Rudd met General Waqar-Uz-Zaman, discussing bilateral relations and cooperation. Photo: ISPR
A US delegation led by Lt Gen Rudd met General Waqar-Uz-Zaman, discussing bilateral relations and cooperation. Photo: ISPR

A five-member delegation led by Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Lt Gen Joshua M Rudd paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-Uz-Zaman at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka today (8 November).

During the meeting, they discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and explored various areas of cooperation for future progress, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During this visit, discussions focused on strengthening mutual cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, enhancing professional skills, and collaborating on humanitarian assistance and disaster management (HADR) efforts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, the delegation took part in a briefing on HADR organized by the Army Headquarters, where they explored the challenges and capabilities involved in responding to natural disasters in the Indo-Pacific region. The discussions emphasized disaster preparedness, capacity-building initiatives, and joint efforts for rapid recovery in times of crisis.

This visit is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States, fostering closer cooperation to address regional security and humanitarian challenges, ISPR added.

Top News

Bangladesh Army / US Indo-Pacific Command / US / Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

31m | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

16m | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

3h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

4h | Videos
Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

2h | Videos