Checkpost set up under army supervision in Khilkhet to combat traffic violations: ISPR

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

Checkpost set up under army supervision in Khilkhet to combat traffic violations: ISPR

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 10:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A mobile checkpost was set up in the capital's Khilkhet by six separate ADA brigades of the Bangladesh Army, Traffic Police and Khilkhet Police Station yesterday (2 November) to take action against illegal parking, unlicensed drivers, unfit vehicles, speeding, riding motorcycles without helmets and illegal licences.

In the joint operation today, a total of 92 cases were filed and a fine of Tk2.22 lakh was imposed while six cars were seized so far due to various violations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Also, a case is being filed with Khilkhet Police Station against one person for carrying drugs, the ISPR said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"In the ongoing situation of the country, such a strict stance of the army will continue with the aim of upholding the rule of law, including suppression of all illegal activities against traffic laws," reads the release.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) / Bangladesh Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

7h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

36m | Videos
Bangladeshi worker killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon

Bangladeshi worker killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon

1h | Videos
Voyager-1 woke up one and a half billion miles away

Voyager-1 woke up one and a half billion miles away

3h | Videos
Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

5h | Videos