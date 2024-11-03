Checkpost set up under army supervision in Khilkhet to combat traffic violations: ISPR

A mobile checkpost was set up in the capital's Khilkhet by six separate ADA brigades of the Bangladesh Army, Traffic Police and Khilkhet Police Station yesterday (2 November) to take action against illegal parking, unlicensed drivers, unfit vehicles, speeding, riding motorcycles without helmets and illegal licences.

In the joint operation today, a total of 92 cases were filed and a fine of Tk2.22 lakh was imposed while six cars were seized so far due to various violations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Also, a case is being filed with Khilkhet Police Station against one person for carrying drugs, the ISPR said.

"In the ongoing situation of the country, such a strict stance of the army will continue with the aim of upholding the rule of law, including suppression of all illegal activities against traffic laws," reads the release.