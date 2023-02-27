Argentine FM in Dhaka to reopen embassy, deepen ties 

UNB
27 February, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 11:54 am

The Argentine embassy in Dhaka was closed in 1978 by the military junta that ruled the country at the time

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Argentina's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andrés Cafiero arrived in Dhaka Monday morning (27 February) to inaugurate the South American country's new embassy here and deepen trade and cultural relations.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received him at the VIP Lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) upon his arrival in Dhaka. Argentina is reopening its embassy here after 45 years.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam will join the Argentine foreign minister to inaugurate the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Banani this afternoon.

The Argentine embassy in Dhaka was closed in 1978 by the military junta that ruled the country at the time. Diplomatic operations, such as visas in order to travel, have since been handled by the Argentine embassy in India.

Argentina says it is convenient to reopen the embassy in accordance with foreign policy guidelines based on "political, strategic and commercial" reasons.

Foreign Minister Momen will have a bilateral meeting with his Argentine counterpart at the state guesthouse Jamuna this evening to discuss trade and investment issues.

The meeting is likely to begin at 6pm. Momen will also host a dinner in honour of the Argentine foreign minister after the bilateral talks.

Apart from reopening the Argentine embassy in Dhaka, Cafiero is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"There is also the possibility of signing visa exemption agreements on diplomatic and official passports, MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and diplomatic training academies of the two countries," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters recently.

The two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding on football-related matters as well, she said.

Apart from the import of soybean oil and wheat from Argentina, the two sides are likely to discuss Bangladesh's inclusion in South America's powerful economic alliance Mercosur.

Mercosur, or the Southern Common Market, is an economic and political bloc originally comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The Argentine visiting team is likely to enjoy a friendly match between two teams comprising Bangladesh's junior footballers as well as a meeting with football officials.

