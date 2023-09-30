FM Momen extends condolences on Senator Dianne Feinstein's passing

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed his deep condolences on the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein of California.

He extended his sympathies to her family and the constituents she served.

Senator Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the history of the US Senate, dedicated 30 years of her life to serving her constituents.

"Her significant contributions to legislative actions on global warming, violence against women, banning enhanced interrogation techniques, and restricting the sale of assault weapons for public safety will be remembered," Momen said.

Reminiscing about his interaction with Senator Feinstein, Momen said, "I found her passionate about defending what she believed in. Bangladesh found a friend in her during difficult times. May her soul rest in peace."

