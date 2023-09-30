FM Momen extends condolences on Senator Dianne Feinstein's passing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

FM Momen extends condolences on Senator Dianne Feinstein's passing

Senator Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the history of the US Senate, dedicated 30 years of her life to serving her constituents

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
FM Momen extends condolences on Senator Dianne Feinstein&#039;s passing

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed his deep condolences on the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein of California. 

He extended his sympathies to her family and the constituents she served.

Senator Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the history of the US Senate, dedicated 30 years of her life to serving her constituents. 

"Her significant contributions to legislative actions on global warming, violence against women, banning enhanced interrogation techniques, and restricting the sale of assault weapons for public safety will be remembered," Momen said.

Reminiscing about his interaction with Senator Feinstein, Momen said, "I found her passionate about defending what she believed in. Bangladesh found a friend in her during difficult times. May her soul rest in peace."
 

FM Momen / Senator Feinstein

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

1h | Brands
Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

45m | TBS Markets
Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

2d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

2d | TBS Today