Anti-mosquito drive: DSCC fines Tk4.17 lakh in 21 cases

Conducting mosquito eradication drives on Sunday, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) found Aedes mosquito larvae and breeding grounds in 21 buildings and establishments in the city.

The city corporation fined these houses and establishment owners Tk4.17 lakh in 21 cases, said a media statement.

Six regional executive officers and two DSCC executive magistrates imposed these penalties in drives across different areas of the city.

During their drives, they visited a some 220 buildings and under-construction establishments, finding mosquito larvae in 21 buildings and establishments.

According to the media statement, DSCC magistrates Irfan Uddin and Tanjila Kabir Tropa separately conducted raids in Arambagh, Shegunbagicha, and Banasree neighbourhoods of the city.

Tanjila Kabir Tropa visited 50 houses and establishments in Arambagh and Shegunbagicha, and fined an under construction Agrani Bank building in Arambagh Tk1 lakh, and Tk30 thousand to another establishment.

Irfan Uddin, on his drive in Banasree, fined Tk1.15 lakh in four cases.

Other DSCC officials conducted drives in the capitals Bakshi Bazar, Bibir Bagicha, Sheikhdi, and Dania handing out the remaining penalties to home owners where mosquitoes or larvae were found.