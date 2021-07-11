Anti-mosquito drive: DSCC fines Tk4.17 lakh in 21 cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 09:52 pm

Related News

Anti-mosquito drive: DSCC fines Tk4.17 lakh in 21 cases

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 09:52 pm
File Photo/ UNB
File Photo/ UNB

Conducting mosquito eradication drives on Sunday, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) found Aedes mosquito larvae and breeding grounds in 21 buildings and establishments in the city.

The city corporation fined these houses and establishment owners Tk4.17 lakh in 21 cases, said a media statement.

Six regional executive officers and two DSCC executive magistrates imposed these penalties in drives across different areas of the city.

During their drives, they visited a some 220 buildings and under-construction establishments, finding mosquito larvae in 21 buildings and establishments.

According to the media statement, DSCC magistrates Irfan Uddin and Tanjila Kabir Tropa separately conducted raids in Arambagh, Shegunbagicha, and Banasree neighbourhoods of the city.

Tanjila Kabir Tropa visited 50 houses and establishments in Arambagh and Shegunbagicha, and fined an under construction Agrani Bank building in Arambagh  Tk1 lakh, and Tk30 thousand to another establishment. 

Irfan Uddin, on his drive in Banasree, fined Tk1.15 lakh in four cases.

Other DSCC officials conducted drives in the capitals Bakshi Bazar, Bibir Bagicha, Sheikhdi, and Dania handing out the remaining penalties to home owners where mosquitoes or larvae were found.

Top News

Mosquito / DSCC / drive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

1h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

1h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion