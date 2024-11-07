78 battery-run rickshaws seized in Mirpur, auctioned for Tk10 lakh

A drive was conducted since morning on the main road in front of Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

The Dhaka North City Corporation today (7 November) seized a total of 78 battery-run auto-rickshaws in Mirpur and sold through an open auction for Tk10 lakh.

A drive was conducted since morning on the main road in front of Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to curb the operation of battery-run rickshaws on the city's major roads, said Dhaka North Executive Magistrate Md Mahbub Hasan, who led the drive.

He said 78 rickshaws were seized and 315 batteries were confiscated during the drive. They were sold through an open auction for Tk10.05 lakh.

"A large number of illegal auto-rickshaws on the main roads has caused severe traffic congestion. Road accidents have also increased. This drive will continue to ease traffic congestion and ensure road safety," he added.

The Bangladesh Army, police, and Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) also participated in the drive.

Coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were also present at the scene.

