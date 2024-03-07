Anti-liberation forces failed to erase Bangabandhu's iconic 7 March speech: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (7 March) said the international recognition of Bangabandhu's historic 7 March speech proves that history can not be obliterated, although the anti-liberation forces tried it.

"History can not be erased, truth can not be covered by false, and now that has been proved. The historical speech of March 7 has attained its the recognition in the world," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a programme marking the historic 7 March speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before his proclanation of independence on March 26 in 1971.

She said that the historic speech is significant not only for the people of Bangladesh, rather this has been one of the greatest speeches of the world leaders who had encouraged their peoples for independence.

"They (anti-Liberation forces) erased the name of the Father of the Nation, his picture could not be shown, the historical speech of March 7 was banned, Joy Bangla slogan was banned," she said.

Recalling the barbaric killing of the father of the nation, Hasina, also the elder dauhhter of Bangabandhu, said that the anti-liberation forces did not like the efforts of Bangabandhu after the independence of the country to turn Bangladesh as the least developed country within three years and seven months from a war-ravaged one.

"And when the country was advancing towards economic emancipation, the anti-liberation forces did not like that," she said.

She also said that the most regrettable matter is that Pakistanis could not kill the father of the nation, but he was killed by some of his own countrymen.

"It was not just a killing for power, they did not kill only the president," she said.

She mentioned that her mother, three younger brothers, only paternal uncle, student leader Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife, her uncle Abdur Rab Serniabat and his ten years old son, 13 years old daughter, four years old grandson were also killed.

She said that Bangabandhu's military secretary who rushed to save him was also killed while police officer Siddiqur Rahman was slain.

"Bangladesh could not advance a single step after the massacre. Bangladesh was totally stuck, there was no socio-economic advancement while there was no change in the fate of the people," she claimed.

Cultural Affairs Ministry organised the programme at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium with its State Minister Naheed Ezaher Khan in the chair.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, PM's Advisor Kamal Abdul Naser and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain also spoke.

Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed delivered the welcome speech.

At the outset, the iconic speech of Bangabandhu was played.

Later the PM witnessed a cultural show.