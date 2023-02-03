Ambassador Muhith elected UN Peacebuilding Commission vice-chair

Bangladesh

UNB
03 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 04:05 pm

Related News

Ambassador Muhith elected UN Peacebuilding Commission vice-chair

UNB
03 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 04:05 pm
Ambassador Muhith elected UN Peacebuilding Commission vice-chair

The Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith has been elected vice-chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

 Bangladesh led the commission for a year as chair after being elected in 2022.

 Ambassador Muhith handed over the chairmanship to the permanent representative of Croatia, who has been elected as the chair for 2023 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

 The members of the commission also elected Germany as a vice-chair along with Bangladesh.

During the handover ceremony, the members of the commission commended Bangladesh for its extraordinary work as the chair of the commission.

 They lauded Bangladesh's ambitious work plan for the commission and its effective implementation which has made the commission a centre of the UN's prevention framework.

 The members also appreciated the achievement of the commission during Bangladesh's chairmanship in strengthening its advisory role vis-a-vis the Security Council, prioritising the UN's coherence and impact on the ground, implementing Women, Peace and Security agenda, and expanding the Commission's partnership base including by engaging with the regional development banks.

 Ambassador Muhith thanked them for their support and cooperation in successfully leading the commission in 2022.

 Referring to Bangladesh's success stories in "turning a war-ravaged nation from ground zero to a contributing member of the UN," Ambassador Muhith reiterated his country's full commitment to support countries undergoing transition, including by continuing to serve in UN peacekeeping operations.

 The Peacebuilding Commission is an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts in conflict-affected countries.

The commission is composed of 31 member states, elected from the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council and top financial and troops contributing countries to the United Nations system.

 Bangladesh has been a member of the commission since its inception in 2005 and had earlier served the commission as chair in 2012 and as vice-chair in 2015.

Top News

UN Peacebuilding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

5h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

6h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

7h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

22h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

20h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

22h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane