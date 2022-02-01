Bangladesh elected Chair of UN Peacebuilding Commission

File photo: Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Rabab Fatima spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York, Geneva and Vienna on Friday (January 22). Photo/Courtesy

Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, has been unanimously elected the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC).

The elections to the Chair and Vice-Chairs of PBC were held at the UN Headquarters, New York on Tuesday.

Ambassador Fatima is the first woman to be elected the PBC Chair.

The PBC is an intergovernmental advisory body that supports peace efforts of the conflict affected countries upon their request, with a view to preventing the relapse of conflicts and ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.

Established in 2005 , the PBC is composed of 31 members elected from the General Assembly, Security Council and ECOSOC.

The top financial contributors and the top troop-contributing countries to the UN system are also members of the commission.