Nation pays rich tribute to language martyrs

People from all walks of life paid glowing tributes to 1952 language martyrs by placing wreaths at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs Day) and International Mother Language Day on Tuesday.

The immortal song on Amar Ekushey--"Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February"- was playing on loudspeakers at the time.

Photo: PID

Earlier, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their homage to the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight tonight.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.

Photo: Collected

Later, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Shamsul Hoque Tuku placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Jatiya Party leader GM Quader, on behalf of the Opposition Leader in the Parliament Begum Raushan Ershad, also placed a wreath at the memorial.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police, the ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, the heads of different international organizations, Rapid Action Battlion (RAB), Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), war-wounded freedom fighters, Dhaka University Alumni Association and Jatiya Samjatantrik Dal (JSD), among others, placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot to it with flowers in their hands and humming "Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February" to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

People representing different political and other organisations thronged the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar to offer their floral tributes.