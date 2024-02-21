Environment Minister Saber dreams of Bangla as UN official language

Bangladesh

UNB
21 February, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 02:48 pm

Related News

Environment Minister Saber dreams of Bangla as UN official language

The sacrifices of the language martyrs are invaluable to the world, he said, adding that Bangladesh is now an independent and democratic country, standing tall in the world, inspired by their sacrifices

UNB
21 February, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 02:48 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said that Bangla should be made one of the official languages of the United Nations (UN).

Bengali is the sixth largest language in the world in terms of the number of native speakers. Bengali language movement activists have inspired language rights movements around the world, he said.

The minister said these while talking to reporters after paying tribute to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar on behalf of the ministry marking 'Language Day' and 'International Mother Language Day', said a media release signed by the ministry's Senior Information Officer Dipankar Bar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sacrifices of the language martyrs are invaluable to the world, he said, adding that Bangladesh is now an independent and democratic country, standing tall in the world, inspired by their sacrifices.

Minister Saber said that the language martyrs did not only establish Bengali as one of the state languages but also made an invaluable contribution to the establishment of national identity and dignity.

Recalling contribution of the language movement heroes, he said they have strengthened the unity and solidarity of the Bengali nation and sown the seeds of love and respect for the mother tongue.

''We must be respectful of Bengali language and culture to show respect for them. The mother tongue should be promoted at all levels,'' he said taking on his ministerial side urged all to work for environmental protection by remembering the memory of the language martyrs.

Secretary to the ministry Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Dr. Fahmida Khanom, Chairman of Forest Industries Development Corporation Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forests of Forest Department Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury and Additional Director General of Department of Environment Kazi Abu Taher were present along with the senior officials of the Ministry and its subordinate departments on the occasion of the Shaheed Day.

Earlier in the morning, Minister Saber paid tribute to the language martyrs along with the teachers and students of Khilgaon Girls School and College.

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / 21 February

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

21h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

22h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

11m | Videos
WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

WB's $1.6b held up in eight slow moving projects

3h | Videos
Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

4h | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

5h | Videos