Dhaka South Mayor Taposh pays tribute to language martyrs

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh paid tribute to the language martyrs on the first hour of 21 February.

Mayor Taposh at 1am on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the right of the mother tongue by offering wreaths at the altar of the central Shaheed Minar, reads a press release.

Chief Executive Officer of the corporation Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Joint General Secretary Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, Region-1 Regional Executive Officer Md. Shafiqul Islam, councillor of ward number 21 Asaduzzaman Asad and others were present at the time.