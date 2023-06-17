Eliminate all barriers to free, fair national polls: speakers

Renowned academics, diplomats, and election experts have stressed the urgent need to eliminate all barriers and ensure a participatory, free, and fair general election in Bangladesh.

Against the backdrop of a deepening geopolitical and economic crisis, the experts – while speaking at in roundtable titled "Nirbachoner Pothe Bangladesh (Bangladesh on its way to polls)" organised by the Editors Guild at Dhaka Gallery on Saturday (17 June) – emphasised that the upcoming election holds significant implications for the country's future.

Former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain expressed grave concerns over the current state of democracy worldwide. He emphasised the critical nature of the present time, warning, "If we continue to witness a decline in democratic values, we will face imminent danger."

Highlighting the need for transparent and credible electoral processes, Hossain pointed out that the fairness and acceptability of the last two general elections remain in question. The former election commissioner stressed that this uncertainty poses a significant threat to the stability and progress of the nation.

Looking ahead, he emphasised the pivotal role the next six months will play in determining the trajectory of the country for the years to come. Hossain underscored the importance of making wise choices during this period, as they will greatly impact the future of Bangladesh.

Echoing the same, Ali Imam Majumder, former cabinet secretary, stressed the necessity of creating an environment that upholds the voting rights of all citizens. He underscored the importance of rectifying the flaws observed in the previous two elections to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Professor Golam Rahman, editor of Ajker Patrika, emphasised that the participation of major political parties is crucial to establish an acceptable election outcome.

The roundtable also featured prominent figures such as Prof Abdul Mannan, former chairman of the University Grand Commission (UGC); economist Ahsan H Mansur; Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed; and Advocate ZI Khan Panna.

Mozammel Babu, president of the Editors Guild, was the moderator of the event.