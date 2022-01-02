Air Staff Chief addresses Bangladeshi peacekeepers bound for Congo, Mali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Air Force is going to replace the contingent in the United Nations peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO and MINUSMA) in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali.

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Sunday (2 January) delivered a keynote address to the contingent members set to leave for Congo and Mali.

He called upon them to carry out their duties in the UN peacekeeping mission with discipline, honesty, professionalism, and sincerity and bring reputation to the Bangladesh Air Force and the country.

He also advised taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and reduce the risk of infection.

Finally, he participated in a prayer for the success of their mission.

Air officers of Dhaka, principal staff officers, and senior officials of Biman Sadar and Base were present on the occasion, among others.

In the Congo peacekeeping mission, there are 2 contingents of Bangladesh Air Force (Utility Aviation Unit and Air Transport Unit) with a total of 246 Air Force members, 7 Gow-Jhabatrobong helicopters and 1 e-130 transport aircraft and 1 Bangladeshi contingent for the Mali Peace Corps (Airfield Services and Management Unit) has a variety of airfield and ground support equipment, including a total of 110 Air Force members.

