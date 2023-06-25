UN highly praises Bangladeshi peacekeepers for professionalism

The United Nations Under-Secretaries General Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Catherine Pollard jointly paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence this morning (25 June).

They highly praised Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their contribution to maintaining peace in the trouble-torn UN member countries.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including UN peacekeeping operations, climate change and women's security.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed journalists after the meeting.

The UN representatives, during the meeting, said that the UN has successfully completed 75 years of its peacekeeping operation.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh has been contributing to the UN peacekeeping missions for over three decades with the utmost dedication and professionalism.

She mentioned that Bangladesh is the largest troop-contributing country for the UN peacekeeping missions.

"Some 7,500 Bangladeshi male and female persons are employed in nine UN peacekeeping missions around the globe," she said.

Catherine Pollard thanked the prime minister for Bangladesh's contribution to the trust fund, which has been formed to check sexual exploitation and abuse.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is deeply committed to women's security and an increase in women's participation (in the UN peacekeeping missions).

She reiterated her government's "zero tolerance" policy against sexual exploitation and abuse.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has taken serious punitive measures against the individuals who were found guilty through investigation in this regard.

About climate change, the PM said Bangladesh is a vulnerable country and her government is implementing mitigation and adaptation programmes with its own funds to face the adverse impact of climate change.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Muhammad Abdul Muhith were present during the meeting.