Momen to lead Bangladesh delegation at UN peacekeeping ministerial in Ghana on 5-6 December

Bangladesh

UNB
03 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

Momen to lead Bangladesh delegation at UN peacekeeping ministerial in Ghana on 5-6 December

UNB
03 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 06:24 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial to be hosted by Ghana in its capital Accra on 5-6 December.

By participating in the ministerial-level meeting, the Bangladesh delegation will highlight Bangladesh's position on the protection and security of peacekeepers, said alternative spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Rafiqul Alam on Sunday.

He said the Bangladesh delegation will also put emphasis on strategic communication to deal with their security risks, mental well-being of peacekeepers, increasing participation of women in peacekeeping operations and protection of civilians

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign minister will also participate in several bilateral meetings and other events on the sidelines, he said at the weekly media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial is an important opportunity for Member States to come together in a collective effort to strengthen the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations and their impact on the communities they serve, said the UN.

It is the latest in a series of meetings held at the Head of State, Government, or Ministerial level since 2014, including in Seoul in 2021.

The discussions will focus on concrete measures to improve operations in line with ongoing reform through Action for Peacekeeping, A4P+ and the Digital Transformation Strategy.

Building on previous discussions and, taking into account rapidly evolving operating environments, the member states will consider issues such as: the generation of high-performing and specialised capabilities and other pledges to meet UN needs; and, new or expanded sustainable capacity-building, training, and equipping partnerships in key areas.

All member states represented in the special committee on peacekeeping operations have been invited to participate in this event.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / UN / UN Peacekeeping Mission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

1h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

3h | Features
Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

1h | TBS Stories
5 renewable power projects on cards to counter global fuel price surge

5 renewable power projects on cards to counter global fuel price surge

2h | TBS Insight
Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

7h | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

21h | TBS Stories