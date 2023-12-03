Momen to lead Bangladesh delegation at UN peacekeeping ministerial in Ghana on 5-6 December

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial to be hosted by Ghana in its capital Accra on 5-6 December.

By participating in the ministerial-level meeting, the Bangladesh delegation will highlight Bangladesh's position on the protection and security of peacekeepers, said alternative spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Rafiqul Alam on Sunday.

He said the Bangladesh delegation will also put emphasis on strategic communication to deal with their security risks, mental well-being of peacekeepers, increasing participation of women in peacekeeping operations and protection of civilians

The foreign minister will also participate in several bilateral meetings and other events on the sidelines, he said at the weekly media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial is an important opportunity for Member States to come together in a collective effort to strengthen the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations and their impact on the communities they serve, said the UN.

It is the latest in a series of meetings held at the Head of State, Government, or Ministerial level since 2014, including in Seoul in 2021.

The discussions will focus on concrete measures to improve operations in line with ongoing reform through Action for Peacekeeping, A4P+ and the Digital Transformation Strategy.

Building on previous discussions and, taking into account rapidly evolving operating environments, the member states will consider issues such as: the generation of high-performing and specialised capabilities and other pledges to meet UN needs; and, new or expanded sustainable capacity-building, training, and equipping partnerships in key areas.

All member states represented in the special committee on peacekeeping operations have been invited to participate in this event.