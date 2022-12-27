ACC files chargesheet against Mirza Abbas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

ACC files chargesheet against Mirza Abbas

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 10:26 pm
ACC files chargesheet against Mirza Abbas

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case of amassing illegal wealth of Tk20.76 crore filed in 2019.

ACC Deputy Director and the investigation officer of the case Nurul Huda filed the charge sheet on Tuesday in the special judge's court in Dhaka.

Amid the ongoing anti-government movement of BNP, the ACC filed a case against five people including Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and wife Tahera Khasru Alam.

However, the ACC says that there is no political connection with the filing of the charge sheet in the case.

"There is no political connection with the filing of the charge sheet in the case. ACC conducts investigations in accordance with its own rules and regulations. Charge sheets have been filed against them after investigation," ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain told the journalists in a press conference at the ACC office.

Mirza Abbas's lawyers said that since 2007, 155 cases have been filed against Mirza Abbas. On 8 December, Mirza Abbas was arrested from his house in Naya Paltan in a sabotage case entering the BNP's mass rally on 10 December. He is yet to get bail in that case. The ACC filed at least seven cases.

According to the charge sheet, Mirza Abbas was a Member of Parliament, Minister and Mayor of Dhaka City Corporation from 1991 to 1995. He was the housing and public works minister from 2001 to 2006. He obtained the wealth in the name of Afroza Abbas till August 16, 2007 through bribery and corruption by virtue of being a Member of Parliament, Mayor and Minister.

Afroza Abbas and her husband Mirza Abbas were charged under Section 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, Section 109 of the Penal Code and also the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2008, 2009 and 2012, for committing the offense of illegal transfer of wealth, conversion and concealment of assets.

On 7 July, 2019, the former Assistant Director of the ACC Salahuddin and investigation officer at the Shahjahanpur police station of the capital had filed the case alleging that Abbas had acquired assets worth Tk 20.76 crore.

Top News

Mirza Abbas / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

11h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

2h | TBS SPORTS
A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

3h | TBS Entertainment
Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

5h | TBS Entertainment
Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction