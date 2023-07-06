81 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims die so far

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 12:02 pm

Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

With six new deaths reported on Wednesday (5 July), the number of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims who died this year has reached 81, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Among the deceased individuals, 63 were men and 18 were women.

The ministry's latest Hajj bulletin, released on the night of 5 July, revealed that 67 deaths took place in Mecca, while four occurred in Medina, seven in Mina, two in Arafat, and one in Muzdalifah.

As of Wednesday, a total of 15,718 Hajj pilgrims returned to the country on 43 flights after successfully completing the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj.

These flights were operated by three airlines, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines conducting 14 flights, Saudi Airlines conducting 18 flights, and Flynas operating 11 flights.

This year, some 1,22,884 Muslims embarked on 325 flights, under both government and private management, to perform Hajj.

The first return flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 2 July. The last return flight is scheduled to arrive on 2 August.

