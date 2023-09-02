7,000 families still stranded in Kurigram flood

The water levels of 16 rivers in Kurigram started receding since Friday morning, but nearly 7,000 families of five upazilas have been struggling in stagnant floodwater without drinking water and cooked food.

Over the past two days, 60-80 houses were swept away by the Brahmaputra River due to intense erosion in Chilmari upazila's Nayarhat and Shakhahati Chars.

The unfortunate residents of these areas now find themselves bereft of homes, enduring an inhumane existence under the open sky.

Visiting the flood affected areas, UNB correspondent witnessed the desolate scenes unfolding as people are huddling inside their homes, cowsheds, or seeking refuge in boats.

The persisting waterlogging and submerged tubewells is exacerbating the clean drinking water shortage. To add to their misery, they are forced to subsist on dry rations.

The scarcity of cooking fuel has rendered cooking nearly impossible in these areas. Some families have resorted to pooling resources, with 4-5 households sharing a single stove, cooking together to conserve fuel while preparing their meals.

Homes and agricultural land along the riverbanks in Kurigram Sadar, Ulipur, Chilmari, Nageswari, and Rajarhat remain submerged. While erosion along the Teesta's banks has slightly decreased, fresh erosion has emerged within the Brahmaputra basin.

According to the district administration's Disaster Management unit, 18,626 people are marooned after the third-time flood hit the district.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Executive Engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board , said, "There is no imminent possibility of rise in water levels in the next 48 hours, which indicates an improvement in the flood situation."

Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram, Mohammad Saidul Arif, said that resources have been allocated by the district and upazila administrations to aid flood-affected people. Distribution of relief materials is underway, he said.

"Furthermore, 18 permanent and 361 temporary shelters have been established to provide shelter to the displaced residents, and an adequate number of speedboats and boats are on standby for flood rescue operations," he added.