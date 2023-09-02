7,000 families still stranded in Kurigram flood

Bangladesh

UNB
02 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

7,000 families still stranded in Kurigram flood

The unfortunate residents of these areas now find themselves bereft of homes, enduring an inhumane existence under the open sky

UNB
02 September, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 06:17 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The water levels of 16 rivers in Kurigram started receding since Friday morning, but nearly 7,000 families of five upazilas have been struggling in stagnant floodwater without drinking water and cooked food.

Over the past two days, 60-80 houses were swept away by the Brahmaputra River due to intense erosion in Chilmari upazila's Nayarhat and Shakhahati Chars.

The unfortunate residents of these areas now find themselves bereft of homes, enduring an inhumane existence under the open sky.

Visiting the flood affected areas, UNB correspondent witnessed the desolate scenes unfolding as people are huddling inside their homes, cowsheds, or seeking refuge in boats. 

The persisting waterlogging and submerged tubewells is exacerbating the clean drinking water shortage. To add to their misery, they are forced to subsist on dry rations.

The scarcity of cooking fuel has rendered cooking nearly impossible in these areas. Some families have resorted to pooling resources, with 4-5 households sharing a single stove, cooking together to conserve fuel while preparing their meals.

Homes and agricultural land along the riverbanks in Kurigram Sadar, Ulipur, Chilmari, Nageswari, and Rajarhat remain submerged. While erosion along the Teesta's banks has slightly decreased, fresh erosion has emerged within the Brahmaputra basin.

According to the district administration's Disaster Management unit, 18,626 people are marooned after the third-time flood hit the district.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Executive Engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board , said, "There is no imminent possibility of rise in water levels in the next 48 hours, which indicates an improvement in the flood situation."

Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram, Mohammad Saidul Arif, said that resources have been allocated by the district and upazila administrations to aid flood-affected people. Distribution of relief materials is underway, he said.

"Furthermore, 18 permanent and 361 temporary shelters have been established to provide shelter to the displaced residents, and an adequate number of speedboats and boats are on standby for flood rescue operations," he added.

Top News

Flood / Kurigram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bringing nostalgia to life: Aresrora DW21 bluetooth vintage style speaker

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

The multi-fx processors to fix your guitar tone

4h | Brands
Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

PM opens country’s first elevated expressway

1h | TBS Today
Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

Public reaction to the opening of elevated express way

5h | TBS Today
India launches rocket to sun

India launches rocket to sun

5h | TBS World
Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

Massive protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's house

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh