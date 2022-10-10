7 BNP men get death penalty for killing a Mymensingh AL leader

Seven people have been sentenced to death and three others to life imprisonment in the murder case of Swechchhasebak League's General Secretary Masudur Rahman Shuvro.

Justice Monir Kamal of Dhaka Speedy Tribunal-3 gave the order on Monday (10 October).

The prime accused Mailakanda Union Chairman Riaduzzaman Riyad along with 19 others were accused in the case.

Those who have been sentenced to death are - Mailakanda UP Chairman and Upazila BNP's Joint Convenor Riaduzzaman Riyad, Gouripur Municipalty Chhatra Dal Joint Secretary Sakib Ahmed Reza, North District Swechchhasebak Dal members Mozammel Haque, Khairul Islam, Main Uddin, Ruhul Amin and Shariful Islam Nayim.

Masud Parvez Curzon, Chatra Dal member Shariyatullah alias Shumon and Jubo Dal member Russel Miah were sentenced to life time imprisonment.

Others accused in the case have been acquitted of all charges.

On 20 October Mymensingh's Gouripur municipality Mayor and local Awami League President Syed Rafiqul Islam was suspended from his party post for his alleged involvement in the murder.

However, he was acquitted of all charges in Monday's order.

Masudur Rahman Shuvro, 37, was the general secretary of Gouripur upazila unit of Swechchhasebak League, the volunteer organisation of Awami League.

According to locals, on 17 October 2020, Masudur, along with a few others, was drinking tea near his office at Madhyabazar at about 10:30pm when a group of eight to 10 assailants reached the spot by two CNG-run auto-rickshaws and hacked them indiscriminately.

The attack left Masudur and three others wounded, who were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Masudur dead, they said.

Later, the younger brother of the victim, Abidur Rahman, filed a murder case at Gouripur police station. In the case, the district intelligence police filed a charge sheet accusing 19 people.