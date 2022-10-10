7 BNP men get death penalty for killing a Mymensingh AL leader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:22 pm

Related News

7 BNP men get death penalty for killing a Mymensingh AL leader

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:22 pm
7 BNP men get death penalty for killing a Mymensingh AL leader

Seven people have been sentenced to death and three others to life imprisonment in the murder case of Swechchhasebak League's General Secretary Masudur Rahman Shuvro.

Justice Monir Kamal of Dhaka Speedy Tribunal-3 gave the order on Monday (10 October).

The prime accused Mailakanda Union Chairman Riaduzzaman Riyad along with 19 others were accused in the case.

Those who have been sentenced to death are - Mailakanda UP Chairman and Upazila BNP's Joint Convenor Riaduzzaman Riyad, Gouripur Municipalty Chhatra Dal Joint Secretary Sakib Ahmed Reza, North District Swechchhasebak Dal members Mozammel Haque, Khairul Islam, Main Uddin, Ruhul Amin and Shariful Islam Nayim.

Masud Parvez Curzon, Chatra Dal member Shariyatullah alias Shumon and Jubo Dal member Russel Miah were sentenced to life time imprisonment.

Others accused in the case have been acquitted of all charges.

On 20 October Mymensingh's Gouripur municipality Mayor and local Awami League President Syed Rafiqul Islam was suspended from his party post for his alleged involvement in the murder. 

However, he was acquitted of all charges in Monday's order.

Masudur Rahman Shuvro, 37, was the general secretary of Gouripur upazila unit of Swechchhasebak League, the volunteer organisation of Awami League.

According to locals, on 17 October 2020, Masudur, along with a few others, was drinking tea near his office at Madhyabazar at about 10:30pm when a group of eight to 10 assailants reached the spot by two CNG-run auto-rickshaws and hacked them indiscriminately.

The attack left Masudur and three others wounded, who were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Masudur dead, they said. 

Later, the younger brother of the victim, Abidur Rahman, filed a murder case at Gouripur police station. In the case, the district intelligence police filed a charge sheet accusing 19 people.

Top News

murder / death sentence / Life Imprisonment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

1h | Videos
Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

17h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

19h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows