6th shipment of material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla

Bangladesh

UNB
19 March, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 09:56 pm

A ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrived at Mongla Port, authorities said on Saturday.

The Panama flag carrier, 'MV Ever Champion', carrying 1411 tonnes of material for the bridge arrived at the No 8 jetty of the port around 11 am.

Earlier, on 7 March, another ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrived at Mongla Port from Vietnam.

Shawkat Ali, operation manager of local shipping agent Haque and Sons Limited, said the ship anchored at Mongla Port in the morning and the work to unload the goods is underway.

The materials will be sent to the Bangabandhu Bridge Railway Authority within two days.

It is the 6th shipment carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge to arrive at the port.

On 5 March, a ship named 'Hidong-9' carrying 1556 tonnes of machineries of the bridge arrived at Mongla port.

On 29 November 2020, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of a 4.8km double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge aimed at boosting rail communication between the capital and western zones of Bangladesh Railway.

The main bridge will be constructed in two phases. Two separate agreements have already been signed with Obayashi-TOA-JFE, Japan and IHI-SMCC JV, Japan for eastern and western parts of civil works respectively.

