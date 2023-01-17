6 killed on spot as ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur

Six people were killed in a crash between a truck and an ambulance in Zajira area of Shariatpur. The accident occurred at around 3:30am on Tuesday (17 January).

"The ambulance was going to Dhaka from Barisal, the patient and relatives of the patient were inside the ambulance. On its way, the ambulance lost control and rammed the back of the truck while crossing the speed breaker near Padma Bridge toll plaza in Zajira. 6 passengers of the ambulance were killed on the spot," Padma Bridge South Police Station Deputy Inspector Suraj Mia told the media.

The passengers in the ambulance were Jahanara Begum, 55, of Baufal in Patuakhali, her daughter Lutfun Nahar Lima, 32, their relatives Fazle Rabbi, 28, Masood Rana, 38, ambulance driver Rabiul Islam, 28, driver's assistant Hiro Mridha, 27.

They were on the way to take the illJahanara Begum to Dhaka for medical treatment.

The bodies have been kept at Zajira Health Complex.