50 BNP men sued over vandalising Khulna University

Police have filed a case against 50 BNP leaders and activists on the charge of vandalising a Khulna University (KU) bus during the BNP's 48-hour blockade on Thursday.

Sonadanga Police Station Sub-Inspector Ashik Reza filed the case on Thursday night.

Khulna city BNP member secretary Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, joint convener Sher Alam Santu, central Jubo Dal vice-president Nazmul Huda Chowdhury Sagar, Khulna metropolitan Chhatra Dal convener Ishtiaq Ahmed Ishti, Swechchhasebak Dal president Ekramul Haque Helal were among the 50 BNP leaders and activists who were accused in the case.

Besides, 50 unidentified people were accused in the case.

Meanwhile, police arrested Ilias Howlader, joint secretary of ward no. 19 Jubo Dal, and BNP activists Nasir Ahmed and Md. Dulal in connection with the vandalism of the bus.

Sonadanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Momtazul Haque said three BNP men were arrested on Thursday in a case filed for vandalising a Khulna University bus. They were sent to jail by the court.

On Thursday afternoon, miscreants vandalised the bus of the university on Sher-e-Bangla Road in the city. Two people, including the driver's assistant Jewel, were injured.

BNP and Jubo League have exchanged blame over the incident.