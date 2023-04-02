5 leading designers to exhibit luxury clothes in Ctg for first time

Five leading fashion designers and their brands – Humaira Khan, Sara Karim, Zurhem and House of Ahmed – are all set to exhibit their designed luxury clothes in Chattogram for the first time on 6-7 April, the organiser told The Business Standard.

Titled "Luxe Eid Exhibition", the two-day Eid expo will take place at the Radisson Blue Bay View hotel in the port city.

"We have organised many exhibitions before, where local entrepreneurs, particularly woman ones, showcased their goods and tried to bridge the gap with targeted consumers. The new exhibition is different and first of its kind in the city," said Manzuma Mozumder, head of MM Business Communication that arranges the event.

"It will showcase premium luxury attire made by 5 leading designers and their brands under one roof. With the event, the elite brands will try to understand the demand of Chattogram-based customers," she added.

Humaira Khan emerged as the country's leading fashion designer in the early 21st century. She established luxury fashion wear brands like Anokhi, Anikini and Humaira Khan Couture. "We have separate customers based in Cartogram. The event is important for several reasons. Our main goal is to do market research here, know and recognise the customers," Humaira Khan told TBS.

"We will come to Chattogram considering its potential." Added Sarah Karim who mostly designs for stars like Nusrat Faria and Bidya Sinha Mim.

