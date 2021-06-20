5 killed in Narsingdi road crash

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 03:14 pm

File Photo
File Photo

Five people including two children were killed following head-on collision between a truck and a microbus at Sakura point on Pachdona-Ghorashal-Tongi road in Narsingdi district on Saturday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Rubi Akhter, 33, her daughter Raima Khan, 5, Sadek Khan, 8, Shamsunnar, 60 and Razia, 44, hailing from Ashulia's Zirabo area at Savar.

"The accident took place around 12am while the truck hit the microbus carrying passengers of a same family in the area while they were returning from Sylhet, leaving Rubi and Raima dead on the spot and 10 people injured," said Enamul Haque Sagar, additional police superintendent of Narsingdi police station.

The truck was seized after the accident.

The victim family member went to visit Jaflong in Sylhet, said police.

Transport movement came to a halt after the accident on Pachdona-Ghorashal-Tongi road and resumed after the police moved truck and microbus.

