5 Eid jamaats to be held at National Mosque from 7am

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 12:18 pm

Muslim devotees offer their prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on April 3. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Muslim devotees offer their prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on April 3. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

There will be five jamaats (congregations) at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

A handout issued by the mosque authorities revealed the schedule on Saturday.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four will be administered at 8am, 9am, 10am, and 10:45am respectively.

The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Sunday evening to fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival for Muslims.

The Islamic Foundation issued a press release in this regard saying the meeting will be held at the foundation's Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayers for reviewing information on the sighting of Shawwal moon.

The  Religious Affairs Ministry has urged devotees to offer Eid prayer at their nearest mosques instead of Eidgah and open spaces maintaining recommended health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Religious Affairs Ministry urged Imams and managing committees of mosques to ensure proper implementation of the directives.

