BNP attends 'Ghaibana Janaza' for students killed in quota protests

A large number of law enforcement officials stand guard in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on Wednesday, 17 July. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have attended the ghaibana namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers in absentia) at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque for those killed during the quota reform movement.

The BNP had earlier announced that the janaza prayer for the six people killed on Tuesday (16 July) in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Rangpur will be held today (17 July) at 1:30pm.

Since morning, a large number of law enforcement officials were seen around the Baitul Mukarram mosque area.

Golam Ruhani, assistant commissioner of the Motijheel zone, told TBS, "BNP or anybody else is not allowed to perform funeral prayers here today. No one will be allowed to perform janaza here."

Amid heavy police presence, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas entered the mosque around 1pm. Five minutes later, BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khusru Mahmud Chowdhury joined them.

Despite the restriction, the prayer took place although clashes between police and BNP activists were reported both before and after the prayers.

After the prayer ended, Mirza Fakrul denounced the police actions preventing BNP men from attending the prayer event and targeting the quota reform protesters.

During a brief media address at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram, he said, "We [BNP] have decided not to be involved in the quota reform movement, considering the broader interest."

Calling the movement logical, Fakhrul said, "However, we have expressed our moral support for those who are protesting and we will continue to do so."

"The government could have resolved the issue by reforming quotas if it wanted to, but instead, it has resorted to repression and violence against students," he said, urging the countrymen and like-minded parties to join forces and show their full support for any movement aimed at saving democracy in the country.

He alleged that law enforcers staged an operation at their central office in Nayapaltan last night by planting bombs and sticks inside.

"The government is attempting to drive the attention away from the students' legitimate movement," he added.

Mirza Fakrul said the party's next programmes will be announced later in the day.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a drive at the BNP head office at midnight and recovered around 100 crude bombs, 500 sticks, and five to six bottles of petrol were recovered from there.

Law enforcers arrived at the BNP office shortly after a few explosions took place in front of it.