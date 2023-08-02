4 Khulna girls were beaten for wearing shorts to football practice. Now they are being threatened with acid attacks

Their only "crime" was wearing shorts to their football practice, the uniform worn by all footballers. This is the reason they were beaten up.

Now, the footballers, who play for the under-17 division, are living in fear for their lives.

Although a case has been registered in Khulna's Batiaghata over the attack on four girl footballers accusing six persons, including two women, of whom one – Aminur Rahman – has been arrested, it has done little to ease the fears of the victims.

One of the victims, Sadia Nasreen, 17, has filed a general diary with the police station, alleging that the fugitives have been threatening her, including warning her of an acid attack on her and her peers.

Police say operations are underway to arrest those absconding – Alauddin, Salauddin, Nupur Khatun, Ranji Begum and Manwara Begum.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Business Standard, Sadia said the accused were threatening them with acid attacks and even attacks on their homes.

They also said they would injure themselves and file cases against all the players, coaches of players of the football academy Sadia goes to.

Law enforcers, meanwhile, say that security measures have been taken for the footballers.

Batiaghata police station Officer-in-Charge Shaukat Kabir said, "We have arrested the main accused in the case. Apart from this, footballer Sadia lodged a complaint with the police regarding the threats. I visited the spot and the area yesterday afternoon. Female footballers will train without any obstacles. The police are in charge of their complete security."

The accused in this case attacked women footballers on the night of 29 July.

The day after the incident, Sadia Nasreen herself became the plaintiff and filed a case with the police station mentioning the names of six people.

From criticism to violence

Sadia Nasreen said she was used to the social abuse. But she, along with others, continued to train at the "Super Queen Football Academy" in Tentultala village of Batiaghata Upazila only for the love of the game.

Several female footballers of Khulna district under-17 team, including Sadia Nasreen, used to train there.

All of them have often been criticised over their attire.

And it was this criticism that turned to a violent form on 27 July.

As usual, the girls practice in the field of the academy.

At that time, Nupur Khatun, a local, took pictures of the footballers without their permission, Sadia told The Business Standard.

Like any other day, these female footballers were practicing on the field of their academy last Thursday, 27 July. At that time Nupur Khatun, a girl from the same village, took pictures without taking their permission.

"She would visit my house and show my pictures to my parents and make silly comments. When I asked her about this on Saturday afternoon, she began to verbally abuse me.

"When I protested, she began to beat me, leaving me injured," Sadia said.

Sadia, along with some members of her team, told her parents and club coach of the incident.

"They took me to Nupur Khatun's house around 7pm. Enraged by what was said, Alauddin, Salauddin, Nur Alam, Ranji Begum and Manwara Begum of that house attacked us together. I, along, with my friend Mangali Bagchi, Hajera Khatun and Jui Mondal were injured. The assailants attacked us with iron rods and threatened to kill us with Chinese axes."

Among the four female footballers, Mangali Bagchi was the most injured.

"I fell unconscious. When I woke up and saw that my hands were tied to a chair," Mangali said.

"The assailants told me I had no shame and that they would throw us out of the village if we played football wearing shorts," she said, adding they also abused her using religious slurs.

Later, the local club members rescued her and brought her to the Batiaghata Health Complex.

Batiaghata Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Mizanur Rahman said Mangali Bagchi was injured on the head. He said all the injured were out of danger.

Will not give up the game

"We have been subjected to social abuse for a long time. But we didn't stop playing or training for the love of football," Sadia said.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Mangali, fighting back tears, said, "I have been subjected to a lot of abuse for playing football. This time, I was injured. Death threats were also given. But I will not give up the game. I will stay with football despite the obstacles."

Persecuted over jerseys

The footballers' parents are also aware of what their children have to go through, but they are often helpless.

"Our girls are subjected to various abuses just for playing football. Many object to the dress they wear. So I have convinced the girls in various ways to get out of football. As Magali was interested in playing football, I admitted her to the Super Queen Football Academy," Mangali Bagchi's mother Suchitra Bagchi said.

"I have urged her to give up football following the inhuman torture.

He said, our girls were subjected to inhuman torture. I told the girls to give up football, but they are stubborn. They will continue to play."

Footballer Sadia Nasreen said it wasn't everyone who opposed them. Most encouraged them, but the criticisms were louder.

Dilip Bairagi, president of Tentultala Super Queen Football Academy, said "The students of Tentultala School were doing very well at the divisional level becoming district champions repeatedly in the Bangmata Gold Cup. But many dropped out later due to lack of proper training and other facilities.

"The academy started at Tentultala Primary School ground early this year to encourage girls in the area to do something good with football. Later it was closed due to a financial crisis. Then Batiaghata Upazila Chairman Ashraful Alam Khan came forward and stood beside them. He bears all the expenses of the club. These girls are given all kinds of support locally, politically and through the administration."

Academy coach Mostak Hossain said, not only Batiaghata upazila, but women players from neighbouring upazilas also come to the club.