3 members of Bangladeshi family killed in Australia car crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 08:40 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three Bangladeshi tourists from the same family were killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles in the Australian capital, Canberra.

Emergency responders had to cut the red Toyota hatchback into pieces to rescue the family after it collided with a white Toyota van at a notorious black spot on Canberra's western outskirts on Sunday (16 October), reports The Daily Mail.

The deceased are Shahidul Islam, 61, of Baluchar Union of Sirajdikhan Upazila, his wife Razia Sultana ,54, and their son Roni, 21.

Anwar Zahid, who was driving the car, was rushed to Canberra Hospital where he remains in the ICU in critical condition.

Police confirmed the three victims who died at the scene on Coppins Crossing Road were Bangladeshi nationals all visiting Australia on tourist visas.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing, including a report for the coroner, said police officials present at the scene.

According to family sources, they recently came to Australia on travel visas after performing Hajj.

The deceased are residents of Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj in Bangladesh.              

The eldest son of the family, Anwar Zahid, an Australian expatriate, is a doctor.

His father Shahidul Islam was a retired fisheries officer in Bangladesh and his mother Razia Sultana, was a retired primary school teacher.

