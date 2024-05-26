3 Bangladeshi girls return home from India after serving 18 months in jail

Bangladesh

UNB
26 May, 2024, 02:55 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 02:56 am

3 Bangladeshi girls return home from India after serving 18 months in jail

Azharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Benapole Checkpost Police Immigration, said Indian police detained them while working in Hyderabad as housemaids after entering the neighbouring country illegally

UNB
26 May, 2024, 02:55 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 02:56 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Three Bangladeshi girls, who intruded into India through the border, returned home on Saturday through Jashore's Benapole checkpost after serving 18 months of imprisonment there.

They are Tamanna Aktar, 21, Mahmud Akter, 22, and Mousumi Das, 24, hailing from Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna districts respectively.

Azharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Benapole Checkpost Police Immigration, said Indian police detained them while working in Hyderabad as housemaids after entering the neighbouring country illegally.  

Later, they were sent to jail through a local court, he said.

An Indian NGO sheltered them when they walked out of the jail after expiring jail periods, the OC said, adding that Indian Patropole Police Immigration handed them over on Saturday evening.

Bangladeshi NGO 'Justice and Care' took the returnees under their shelter from Benapole police to hand over them to their families, he added.

