20 villages flooded in Khulna as cyclone Remal hits coasts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 01:59 pm

20 villages flooded in Khulna as cyclone Remal hits coasts

Locals reported that about 150 metres of embankment broke at these weak points, flooding the area with saline river water. Water overflowed into residential areas through low-lying parts of the embankment, despite overnight efforts to repair the breaches.

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 01:59 pm
Photos: Courtesy
Photos: Courtesy

Cyclone Remal has caused severe flooding and destruction in Khulna, affecting at least 20 villages. The tidal surges led to breaches in embankments, resulting in widespread flooding, washing away hundreds of shrimp enclosures, and destroying numerous houses and shops.

In Khulna's Koyra Upazila, breaches at three locations flooded many villages. Similar breaches occurred at five points in Paikgachha Upazila. The Water Development Board (WDB) reported breaches in embankments at Singarkone of Moheswaripur Union, Dashhalia of Moharajpur Union, and in front of Belal Gazi's house in Ward 3 of South Bedkashi Union.

Locals reported that about 150 metres of embankment broke at these weak points, flooding the area with saline river water. Water overflowed into residential areas through low-lying parts of the embankment, despite overnight efforts to repair the breaches.

Abdullah Al Mahmud, chairman of Moharajpur union parishad, said, "About 50 metres of the embankment in Dashhalia were breached due to the high tide, allowing water from the Kapotakkho River to flood the area. This resulted in the submersion of at least two villages and several hundred shrimp enclosures. The storm caused significant damage to many houses, and an inventory of the damage is currently being prepared. I am initially providing whatever assistance I can on my own initiative."

Shahnewaz Shikari, chairman of Moheswaripur union parishad, reported that the embankment in Singarkone was breached, and water overflowed the low-lying embankments in Noyani, flooding at least seven villages. Numerous shrimp enclosures and fish ponds were washed away, and the storm and heavy rain damaged hundreds of houses, affecting many people.

Asher Ali, chairman of South Bedkashi union, said, "A portion of the embankment in Matiavanga was breached by the night tide, flooding 5-7 villages. Additionally, water entered various areas of the union by overflowing the low-lying embankments."

In Khulna's Dacope Upazila, the WDB's embankments were breached, allowing water to flood residential areas. At around 1:30 am on Sunday night, the embankments of the Shibsha and Dhaki rivers broke, submerging wards 4 and 5 of Kaminibashiya village in Tildanga Union.

Khitish Goldar, a member of Ward 5 of Tildanga union parishad, reported that water is entering through five breaches in the same area. Almost the entire wards 4 and 5 of Kaminibashiya village are now submerged in saline water. The area falls under polder 31 of the WDB.

Liakat Ali, sub-assistant engineer of the WDB, said, "Since receiving cyclone warnings, efforts have been made to repair the weak points of embankments with the help of locals and contractors. Continuous rain and increased water levels in the river caused slight damage to the embankments in several places. Efforts are ongoing to repair them before today's high tide."

Khulna district commissioner Khondker Yasir Arefin stated that 5,280 volunteers are working in Koyra, Dacope, and Paikgachha upazilas to recover from the post-cyclone damage. "We are making a list of affected individuals," he added.

