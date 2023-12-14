2 detained after supporters of two candidates scuffle in front of EC building

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 03:59 pm

Police try to control a scuffle in front of Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 14 December 2024. Photo: TBS
Police try to control a scuffle in front of Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 14 December 2024. Photo: TBS

Two people were detained after a scuffle broke out among supporters of Awami League candidate Md Abdus Sabur and independent candidate Barrister Naeem Hasan, the son of late AL leader Hasan Jamil Sattar, for Cumilla-1 constituency in front of the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka's Agargaon area.

The incident took place on Thursday (14 December), during the fifth day of hearing appeals against the decision of returning officers regarding candidacies in the 12th National Election.

Independent candidate of Kishoreganj-2 constituency and expelled leader of BNP, Major (Retd.) Akhtaruzzaman appealed against the decision of the returning officer and regained his candidacy today.

Police detain two people from in front of Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 14 November 2023. Photo: TBS
Police detain two people from in front of Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 14 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The Returning Officer had rejected Akhtaruzzaman's nomination on the charge of concealing information of a case against him as well as information regarding bank loans.

On the fifth day of the appeal, hearings on 99 appeals were held in half an hour. Among them, 43 were approved and 52 were rejected. Apart from this, four applications are under review.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

