Bidyanondo Foundation among 20 others named for Ekushey Padak

The government has announced the names of 19 eminent citizens and two organisations for Ekushey Padak-2023 in recognition of their contributions to the respective fields.

The awardees were announced in a press release issued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Sunday (12 February).

This year, three are receiving the Ekushey Padak under the language movement category, eight in art category, two in education, two in social service and two in politics.

Besides, the rest have been nominated for Ekushey Padak in Journalism, language and literature, research, and liberation war respectively.

The names are as follows:

Khaleda Monjur-A-Khuda, AKM Samsul Haque Khan (posthumous), and Haji Md Mojibor Rahman have won the award in language movement category.

Masud Ali Khan Photo: Collected

Masud Ali Khan, Shimul Yousuf, Manoranjan Ghosal, Gazi Abdul Hakim, Fazal-e-Khuda (posthumous), Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Nawazish Ali Khan, and Kanak Chanpa Chakma have won in art category.

Jayanta Chattopadhyay Photo: Collected

Prof Dr Mazharul Islam (posthumous) and Bangladesh National Museum (organisation) won in education category while Bidyanondo Foundation (organisation) and Md Saidul Haque won in social service category.

Advocate Monjurul Islam (posthumous) and Akhtar Uddin Miah (posthumous) won in politics category and Dr Maniruzzaman in language and literature category.

Md Shah Alamgir (posthumous) won in journalism and Dr Md Abdul Mojid won in research.

Momtaz Uddin (posthumous) won the award in liberation war category.