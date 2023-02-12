Bidyanondo Foundation among 20 others named for Ekushey Padak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 06:33 pm

Related News

Bidyanondo Foundation among 20 others named for Ekushey Padak

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 06:33 pm
Bidyanondo Foundation among 20 others named for Ekushey Padak

The government has announced the names of 19 eminent citizens and two organisations for Ekushey Padak-2023 in recognition of their contributions to the respective fields.

The awardees were announced in a press release issued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs on Sunday (12 February).

This year, three are receiving the Ekushey Padak under the language movement category, eight in art category, two in education, two in social service and two in politics.

Besides, the rest have been nominated for Ekushey Padak in Journalism, language and literature, research, and liberation war respectively.

The names are as follows:

Khaleda Monjur-A-Khuda, AKM Samsul Haque Khan (posthumous), and Haji Md Mojibor Rahman have won the award in language movement category.

Masud Ali Khan Photo: Collected
Masud Ali Khan Photo: Collected

Masud Ali Khan, Shimul Yousuf, Manoranjan Ghosal, Gazi Abdul Hakim, Fazal-e-Khuda (posthumous), Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Nawazish Ali Khan, and Kanak Chanpa Chakma have won in art category.

Jayanta Chattopadhyay Photo: Collected
Jayanta Chattopadhyay Photo: Collected

Prof Dr Mazharul Islam (posthumous) and Bangladesh National Museum (organisation) won in education category while Bidyanondo Foundation (organisation) and Md Saidul Haque won in social service category.

Advocate Monjurul Islam (posthumous) and Akhtar Uddin Miah (posthumous) won in politics category and Dr Maniruzzaman in language and literature category.

Md Shah Alamgir (posthumous) won in journalism and Dr Md Abdul Mojid won in research.

Momtaz Uddin (posthumous) won the award in liberation war category.

 

Top News

Ekushey Padak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

6h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

10h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

2h | TBS Stories
Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1d | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday