PM confers Ekushey Padak to 21 eminent citizens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today distributed "Ekushey Padak-2024" among 21 eminent persons in recognition of their outstanding contributions to various fields on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

The premier handed over the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here as the chief guest, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

This year two persons got the award in the Language Movement category, while one in making documentation on the Liberation War, 11 in Shilpakala (acting, music, recitation, arts and painting), two in social service, one in education and four in language and literature.

Moulavi Ashrafuddin Ahmad (posthumously) and valiant freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumously) have been awarded in the Language Movement category.

Jalal Uddin Kha (posthumously), freedom fighter Kalyani Ghose, Bidit Lal Das (posthumously), Andru Kishore (posthumously) and Shuvra Dev got the award in the category of Shilpakala (music) while Shibli Mohammad in Shilpakala (dance), Dolly Johur and MA Alamgir in Shilpakala (acting), Khan Md Mustafa Walid (Shimul Mustafa) and Rupa Chakrabarti in Shilpakala (recitation), Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash in Shilpakala (painting), and Kawsar Chowdhury in Shilpakala (liberation affairs documentary and archiving).

Besides, Md Ziaul Haque and Rafique Ahmed were given the award in Social Service, while Muhammad Samad, Lutfor Rahman Riton, Minar Mansur and Rudra Muhammad Shahidullah (posthumously) in Language and Literature, and Professor Dr Jinabodhi Bhikkhu in Education.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the award-giving ceremony and read out the citation of the awardees.

With Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed in the chair, its Additional Secretary Hasna Jahan Khanam delivered the welcome address.