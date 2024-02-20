PM confers Ekushey Padak to 21 eminent citizens

Bangladesh

BSS
20 February, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 01:04 pm

Related News

PM confers Ekushey Padak to 21 eminent citizens

The premier handed over the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here as the chief guest, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs

BSS
20 February, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 01:04 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today distributed "Ekushey Padak-2024" among 21 eminent persons in recognition of their outstanding contributions to various fields on the occasion of the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

The premier handed over the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, at a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here as the chief guest, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

This year two persons got the award in the Language Movement category, while one in making documentation on the Liberation War, 11 in Shilpakala (acting, music, recitation, arts and painting), two in social service, one in education and four in language and literature.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moulavi Ashrafuddin Ahmad (posthumously) and valiant freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumously) have been awarded in the Language Movement category.

Jalal Uddin Kha (posthumously), freedom fighter Kalyani Ghose, Bidit Lal Das (posthumously), Andru Kishore (posthumously) and Shuvra Dev got the award in the category of Shilpakala (music) while Shibli Mohammad in Shilpakala (dance), Dolly Johur and MA Alamgir in Shilpakala (acting), Khan Md Mustafa Walid (Shimul Mustafa) and Rupa Chakrabarti in Shilpakala (recitation), Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash in Shilpakala (painting), and Kawsar Chowdhury in Shilpakala (liberation affairs documentary and archiving).

Besides, Md Ziaul Haque and Rafique Ahmed were given the award in Social Service, while Muhammad Samad, Lutfor Rahman Riton, Minar Mansur and Rudra Muhammad Shahidullah (posthumously) in Language and Literature, and Professor Dr Jinabodhi Bhikkhu in Education.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the award-giving ceremony and read out the citation of the awardees.

With Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed in the chair, its Additional Secretary Hasna Jahan Khanam delivered the welcome address.

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / International Mother Language Day 2024 / Ekushey Padak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

1d | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

2d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

54m | Videos
OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

1h | Videos
Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

14h | Videos
Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

15h | Videos