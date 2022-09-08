15 shot as slum dwellers clash with cops in Chattogram

At least 15 people sustained bullet injuries in a clash between slum dwellers and police in Chattogram's Jungle Salimpur area on Thursday afternoon.

The clash erupted during an eviction drive at the 850-acre slum, where around one lakh people, mostly climate migrants, have been living since 2004.

Six people, who were injured by rubber bullets, have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. They are Ansar member Bablu Mondol, 28, and slum dwellers Md Ali Raj Hasan Sagor, 26, Amena Begum, 35, Amena Begum, 50, Mohammad Parvej, 27, and Mohammad Rasul, 20.

Injured Md Ali Raj Hasan Sagor said, "The district administration started evicting our settlements without any resettlement initiative. When we went to defend the settlement, the law enforcement officials opened fire on us."

According to district administration sources, local authorities went to the Chinnomul 1 society of Salimpur and Alinagar areas around 11am on Thursday for evicting the residents.

Residents and shop owners threw brickbats at the district administration officials when they started tearing down houses and shops in the area.

There were about 200 police and ansar members with the local administration. District Magistrate Touhidul Islam led the eviction drive. Shitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kamrul Islam was also present there.

Superintendent of District police Mohammad SM Shafiullah said police shot rubber bullets in self defence.

"None of us were injured. We don't know how many locals were injured either," said the police officer.

How Chinnomul came into being

People displaced due to climate change in the 1990s began to gradually settle in Salimpur in the abandoned forest and hilly land outside the Chittagong City Corporation but near the city.

In the past, hundreds of thousands of displaced people have been evicted from at least 20 slums including Dewanhat slum, Batali Hill, Motijharna, Dhebar Par slum, Barishal slum, Laldiar Char, Noman slum in Chattogram city. Chinnomul became the address of these evicted people as well.

Apart from various coastal upazilas of Chattogram, climate refugees and low income people from Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Cumilla also settled in Chinnomul.

At least 70% of the slum dwellers of Chattogram have come here after losing their habitat due to climate change, said Reza Kaiser, former chief urban planner of Chittagong City Corporation.

One of the elderly residents Rafiqul Islam is worried as the eviction process has started. He said that once he made a living by driving a rickshaw, but now he is paralyzed.

He said, "At the end of Ershad's government, we used to live on railway land in Sholoshahar. I was there for 26 years. In 2004, the BNP government evicted us from there. Mohiuddin Chowdhury was the mayor at that time. He asked us to come and live in this jungle Salimpur. We have been here ever since. But now it is said that we will be evicted again! If evicted we have nowhere else to go at this old age."

This settlement in Jungle Salimpur is controlled by Chittagong Mohanagar Chhinnomul Bostibasi Samannoy Parishad, according to their information, about 24,000 families are currently living here, whereas the number was only 4,544 in 2010.

Chittagong Mohanagar Chhinnomul Bostibasi Samannoy Parishad was formed in 2004 when the organisation handed over about a thousand plots (35x45 square feet) for Tk60 each.

In the last 20 years, this organisation divided the government khas land into 11 parts and developed thousands of plots.

They built roads, schools, mosques and madrassas in their own way without any government facilities.

The main road, which is about two kilometers long, has been constructed by the residents with their own funds. All these poor people are using commercial transmission lines unable to get residential electricity connection legally.

Local MPs and some charities have built schools, mosques and madrassas there.

Chinnomul has three primary schools, one high school, four madrassas, 12 mosques, three KG schools, three orphanages, six cemeteries, five temples, two kyangs, one church, one crematorium and one raw market. There is also a special zone for the blind and transgenders.

However, there are allegations that around 12,000 children have not been given birth registration.

Settlements are being built by dominant squatters and sold to low-income people on stamps by occupying 3,100 acres of khas land near Chinnomul. 1,500 settlements were also built in Ali Nagar area by occupying government land next to Chinnomul.