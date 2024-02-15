50 shanties gutted in Baganbari slum fire

Firefighters try to douse the fire in Mirpur-14 on 15 February 2024. Photo: UNB

At least 50 shanties were gutted as a fire raged through Baganbari slum in Mirpur-14 of the capital in the early hours of today (15 February).

Lima Khanom, duty officer, said the fire broke out in the slum around 12:30am and spread quickly.

On information, five firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:25am.

The fire burnt down 50 tin-shed houses and valuables, she said.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately.