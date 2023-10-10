15% gain tax on sales of land likely to go

Bangladesh

Jasim Uddin
10 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 10:30 am

Related News

15% gain tax on sales of land likely to go

The draft regulatory order is currently under vetting at the law ministry, after approval by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, according to sources.

Jasim Uddin
10 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 10:30 am
15% gain tax on sales of land likely to go

The government is likely to withdraw a gain tax of 15% on capital gains or profit from the sales of land, which was imposed by the new income tax law.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to issue a Statutory Regulatory Order to waive the tax to reduce the tax burden of individual taxpayers, said sources at the finance ministry.

The draft regulatory order is currently under vetting at the law ministry, after approval by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, according to sources.

Earlier, source tax on six income sectors was treated as a final statement or a fixed tax in the old income tax law.

The six sectors are – land acquisition compensation given by the government, income from savings certificates, cash incentive to exporters, FDR interest received by MPO schools, sale of land during registration and signing money given by the land developers.

After abolishing the concerned clause, all income of the taxpayer will now be added to the annual income from this tax year, and taxpayers also have to submit details of income with the slab-based tax return.

After criticism from stockholders, the government has relieved additional tax burden on exporters' cash incentives, income from savings certificates and fixed deposits and savings deposits.

The NBR issued a gazette on 23 August in this regard.

On 24 August, The Business Standard published a report, "Govt reduces tax on cash incentive, land gain tax stays high".

However, that gazette notification does not mention source tax on the sale of land during registration, which remains a high tax burden on individual taxpayers.

For example, if a taxpayer bought a piece of land in the Badda area about 10 years ago, and if he sells it at any time of the current tax year (1 July 2022- 30 June 2023) at Tk10 crore, his gain amount is Tk9 crore.

In this case, the land buyer has paid Tk80 lakh as 8% source tax on land registration (as gain tax), instead of the land seller as practised in Bangladesh.

Under the new income tax law, any taxpayer has to mention capital gain from land sales in their income tax return. Therefore, he has to pay 15% tax on their capital gain of Tk9 crore. Here, Tk80 lakh will be deducted as it was paid during land registration.

This taxpayer will have to pay this amount of tax during his return submission as per the new law.

On the other hand, in cases of sales of ancestral land, the buying value of that land remains unknown. Therefore, 15% capital gain tax will be applicable on the full amount of sales value.

Under the new law, individual taxpayers' capital gain on land sales is separated into two categories -- this tax will be like an individual tax rate if the land is sold within five years of registration, and after five years the rate will be 15%.

Considering the situation, the NBR has sent a summary to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to withdraw this provision mentioning that it may increase the tax burden on individual taxpayers.

The summary also mentioned that, under the new income tax law, the provision of deduction of tax at sources from the transfer of property will not be considered as final settlement (minimum tax), like the old income tax law, which is increasing tax liabilities on marginal taxpayers.

In this case, realising an additional tax burden will also increase the taxpayers' overall expenditure.

If the source tax on land registration was considered as the final statement, it would not have raised any tax burden further.

Economy

tax / Land / Gain tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

2h | Panorama
Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

23h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

1d | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

14h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

22h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

1d | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

1d | TBS Food