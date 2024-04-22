15 Bangladeshi journalists win Meena Media Awards

Unicef handed over the awards of18th edition of Meena Media Awards in Bangladesh on Monday (22 April). Photo: UNB

The Unicef has honoured 15 Bangladeshi journalists, including three child journalists, for their outstanding reporting on children's issues during the 18th edition of Meena Media Awards in Bangladesh.

Since its launch in 2005, the Meena Media Awards have promoted child rights through recognising excellence in journalistic reporting in print, broadcast, and online media, including reports of child journalists.

For the most recent round of awards, Unicef received more than 1,000 submissions from print, photo, and video journalists, working in both national and local media outlets, more than three times last year's total of 300 entries.

Congratulating the award winners, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said media has an important role in voicing the needs of children.

"Their insightful analysis of children's issues provides crucial guidance for both society and policymakers, urging them to take meaningful action in ensuring children's rights," she said.

The stories shared by winners and nominees center around critical issues such as children impacted by climate shocks, girls facing challenges in managing menstrual hygiene, children living in street situations, and children hailing from the marginalized communities.

"The news reports, photographs, and videos showcased at the Meena Media Award today not only highlight the needs of children but also what can be done to make their lives better. As we gather here to honour the journalists, let us reaffirm our commitments to ensure that the children's voices are heard, their dreams nurtured, and their rights protected," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh.

A nine-member expert panel of judges comprising of leading creative writers, media professionals both from print and broadcast media, photographers and academics selected the awardees among 65 nominees in 12 categories.

The judges assessed each entry through a strict marking process where the names of the participants were replaced by a specific code number to ensure non-biased judgement.

"The Meena Media Awards annually remind us of our utmost responsibility to safeguard the rights of children. I am confident that our journalist community, including the aspiring child journalists, will continue to write about the pressing issues that impact the lives of children in Bangladesh," said Dr Gitiara Nasreen, Professor in the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism in University of Dhaka, and one of the 2023 awards judges.

Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star; Dr Md Jahangir Alam, Director General of Bangladesh Television, Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, educationist, novelist and story writer specially for children; Reaz Ahmed, Executive Editor of Dhaka Tribune and Shameem Akhtar, filmmaker and lecturer at the Pathshala Institute; Unicef National Ambassador, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim; Unicef Child's advocates, representatives from media, and donor agencies were present at the ceremony.

Winners of the UNICEF Meena Media Awards 2023 (18 or above) are: Ahmadul Hassan (Prothom Alo), Md Sazid Hossain (Prothom Alo), Md Boni Amin (Jamuna Television), Md Shabuj Mahmud (Independent Television), Md Rakibul Hasan Tamim (Dhaka Post), Md Jasim Uddin, (Dhaka Post), Musa Mollick (Dhaka Post), Nazrul Islam (Dhaka Post), Rabiul Alam (Dhaka Note), Sadhan Kumar Sarker (Daily Protidiner Bangladesh), Sharmin Rima (Cvoice24.com) and Udisa islam (Bangla Tribune).

Winners of the UNICEF Children's Meena Media Awards 2023 (below 18) are Md Safayet Hossain Shanto (Daily Ajker Sundarban), MD Mojahid Islam (ATN Bangla) and Md Naime Islam (economicnews24.com).



