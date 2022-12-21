1300 tourists stranded in Bay of Bengal return to Cox’s Bazar after 11 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 02:23 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

More than 1300 tourists, who had been stranded in sea for more than 11 hours due to ship's technical fault, have returned to Cox's Bazar.

'MV Baro Awlia' ship carrying stranded tourists arrived at the BIWTA ghat in Cox's Bazar city at around 4 am on Wednesday (21 December).

Earlier on Tuesday, a tourist ship 'Bay One Cruise Ship' on board with more than 1300 tourists  left for Cox's Bazar at around 3 pm and got stuck in the deep sea. 

Bay One Cruise Ship in-charge Hosainul Islam Bahadur said, "The ship stranded  in deep sea for technical fault. The rescue operation was delayed for strong current in the sea,"

Rafiqul Islam, a passenger of the ship said, "The sea was rough and the authorities did not provide life jackets despite repeated requests," 

He also alleged that the ship authorities took extra charge for food.

Another tourist said that he bought a ticket for the cabin for Tk 7,500 but he was not even given food. 

"We had a terrible time in the sea with the children overnight," his wife said.

