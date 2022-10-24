To make the plan work, Bhola needs to have 1tcf gas

Actually, we don't know how much gas is there in the Bhola field. We don't have any concrete estimates. This will be a commercial venture, but if we don't have an idea about the amount then it will be a difficult endeavour. I don't know who is agreeing to it or whether they have verified the amount present in the reserves.

If there is a reserve of 1 TCF (trillion cubic feet) minimum, then it can be viable for transporting in CNG form over short distances. The gas for producing the electricity the way it is being done in Bhola and for consumption of other industries there, also need to be kept aside, otherwise it is not viable (to take gas out of Bhola).

Industries will need additional facilities if gas is delivered in CNG form. I don't know if companies will be interested as they will need to make a sizable investment to use CNG for generating electricity.

Moreover, there will be a huge difference in price for industries. Say, they are now paying Tk16 per unit, if it goes up to Tk43, then it needs to be decided.

The proposal (of shipping gas from Bhola island to mainland) came suddenly, but I don't know how it will be realised in only two months. It may take much longer. I don't know who can do it so fast.

Dr Mohammad Tamim, Professor, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineering, Buet