Accused must be brought to book

AKM Shahidul Haque, former Inspector General of Police

As far as I know, the woman filed a formal complaint with Tejgaon police. It needs to be verified first.

If the allegations are found to be true, the police official has done an outrageous act – which contradicts the constitution.

The constitution provides the citizens with rights and responsibilities. A citizen can wear whatever they want allowed by the constitution and none can interfere with it.

If the policeman did so, he had violated the law by the misconduct.

He must be brought to book. But the process should maintain the proper investigation procedures.

If he is found guilty in the initial investigation, he could be suspended.

