Yellen says US, China want to 'stabilize' relationship

USA

Reuters
11 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 08:49 am

Related News

Yellen says US, China want to 'stabilize' relationship

Reuters
11 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 08:49 am
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during her interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during her interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she believes the United States and China want to stabilize their economic ties with "candor" and "respect."

Yellen told American Public Media's Marketplace in an interview taped shortly before her departure from Beijing on Sunday that she believed her trip, during which both sides discussed "significant disagreements," had succeeded in putting a floor under the relationship.

"There are challenges, but I believe there is a desire on both sides to stabilize the relationship and to constructively address problems that each of us see in our relationship, to do so frankly, with candor, with respect and to build a productive relationship going forward," she said.

Yellen told Marketplace that the visit had been constructive and allowed her to make clear that US export controls and other actions were motivated by national security concerns and to diversify supply chains, not to gain unfair economic advantage.

"I spent many hours with my counterpart going through in detail our concerns and addressing them and making clear that they have an open channel of communication," Yellen said.

Both sides, she said, agreed to "maintain open channels of communication and deepen our discussion of concerns that one another have."

With US-China relations at a low over national security issues -- including Taiwan, US export bans on advanced technologies and China's state-led industrial policies -- Washington has been trying to repair ties between the world's two biggest economies.

Yellen's trip followed one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, the first trip by the top US diplomat in Democrat Joe Biden's presidency. Climate envoy John Kerry is expected to visit China this month.

Yellen underscored that Washington was not looking to decouple from the Chinese economy, as Beijing fears, and noted that the United States and China would have almost $700 billion in trade this year, benefiting both sides.

She said China has made many advances in recent years, including addressing a serious pollution problem in Beijing.

China, still the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, has also invested in technological innovation - in electric cars, electric batteries and renewable energy - that could drive down the cost of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the United States and around the world.

"This is one of the most important bilateral relationships and economic and financial relationships that we have," Yellen said.

World+Biz / China

Janet Yellen / China / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

54m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

59m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency