Biden plans final Mideast peace push but will leaders ignore him?

The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been fighting Israel for more than a year in Gaza following the militants' attack on southern Israel, and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, locked in a parallel conflict with Israeli forces, both appeared to be looking past Biden to the incoming Trump administration.

Reprisal strikes between Israel and Iran have raised fears of a broader regional war.

Hamas urged Trump to "learn from Biden's mistakes," and Hezbollah said it did not hold out much hope for a shift in US policy away from support for Israel.

Palestinian Authority officials say, however, they expect to be working with Biden aides right up to when Trump takes office.

Washington sought to kick start the Gaza ceasefire talks after Israel killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in mid-October, but the effort went nowhere. In Lebanon, US officials have said they have made progress but a final deal has yet to be reached.

When asked about the view that the Biden administration's leverage had eroded post-election, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said: "I'm not going to speculate on hypotheticals."

WAITING FOR TRUMP

Netanyahu and his allies celebrated the election of Trump, a staunch but sometimes unpredictable ally of Israel, hoping that the Republican president who in his first term delivered major wins for the Israeli leader would support Israel unconditionally.

Trump has strongly backed Netanyahu's goal of destroying Hamas but has called for Israel to finish the job quickly.

In his victory speech, Trump said: "I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars." But he did not elaborate.

Biden's support for Israel has divided his Democratic Party and cost Harris the votes of many Arab Americans and liberals.

The Democratic president has firmly supported Israel while pressuring Netanyahu to do more to protect civilians and allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

But Biden has been unable to end the war, with some critics saying he should have done more to restrict billions of dollars of military aid the US sends every year to Israel.

Laura Blumenfeld, a Middle East analyst at the Johns Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies in Washington, predicted that ahead of Trump's inauguration, Netanyahu would make a limited effort to meet Biden's demands on Gaza aid but would also be mindful of what he needs to do to placate Trump.

"From Election Day to inauguration day, Israel's posture toward the US will be dictated by two things: what Netanyahu needs, what Netanyahu fears," she said. "Netanyahu also fears the erratic wrath of the next American president."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in an 13 Oct letter demanded Israel take specific measures to improve aid for Gaza or face potential consequences in US military support.

Blumenfeld said that during this interim, Netanyahu would make a minimal effort to comply with that demand, "just enough to avoid critical weapon restrictions."

Some analysts believe Trump may give Netanyahu a freer hand to act against Iran and its proxies.

"Netanyahu knows that Trump will give him carte blanche to carry out his plans, so he is just biding his time," said Brett Bruen, a former foreign policy adviser in the Obama administration.